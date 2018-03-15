BUCKLEY, Brian D.

BUCKLEY - Brian D. March 11, 2018; loving husband and best friend of Theresa (nee Renaud) and better half of "Team Buckley"; devoted son of the late Daniel Buckley and Ruth (Buckley) Larsen; beloved son-in-law of Francis and Cecelia (nee Helnarski) Renaud of Eden. Family will be present Friday (March 23) from 6-9 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel Church (5271 Clinton St.), Saturday, March 24 at 9 AM. Brian was a graduate of Bishop Timon in 1971 and Canisius College in 1975. He was an avid golfer, longtime member and past President of Springville Country Club. Brian never did anything in moderation. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Bishop Timon-St. Jude or SPCA of Erie County. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com