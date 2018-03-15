[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills get their backup QB

The Bills hit more areas of need Wednesday as free agency officially opened, adding depth at quarterback, defensive end and linebacker.

At quarterback, the Bills added Bengals backup A.J. McCarron, signing him to a two-year contract. Pro Football Talk reported the deal with worth $10 million, plus incentives.

If it wasn't clear already, this is another strong indicator that the Bills will target a quarterback high in the draft. McCarron is a former fifth-round pick who owns three career starts, which took place three seasons ago. He has a backup resume and makes backup money.

McCarron may begin the spring as the top quarterback on the depth chart, but this situation seems set up for the Bills' rookie quarterback to win the job during camp. But if for some reason that doesn't happen, McCarron is at least interesting enough to potentially make some spot starts, assuming he beats out Nathan Peterman for the backup job.

Bills add Murphy to D-line: The Bills signed former Washington DE Trent Murphy. He missed all of last season with a knee injury but is expected to be 100 percent entering his age-27 season. He bolsters a unit led by Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson that also has Ryan Davis and Owa Odighizuwa in the mix. Could there be more moves to come involving this group? Nothing seems imminent, but Hughes has the highest cap hit on the team and was an inherited player. Keep that in mind if anything happens.

LB depth added with Stanford: The Bills also signed former Jets LB Julian Stanford. He was mostly a special teamer with the Jets, so we'll have to see how the Bills coaches plan to use him. They still have a hole at middle linebacker with Preston Brown allowed to hit the market.

Five things to know about Murphy: The Bills' new DE is a former second-round pick out of Stanford.

Five things to know about McCarron: He was a two-time national champ in college while at Alabama. Here's a fun fact: Despite all of Alabama's success, McCarron is the only QB drafted from the school to win an NFL game in the last 30 years.

Some insight into Star Lotulelei's poor analytics grade: If there's anyone who knows what Lotulelei can bring to a defense, it's Sean McDermott, who complied some high ranking as the Panthers' DC with Star plugging the middle. So why the bad grade? "Analytics sites tend to favor 3-technique defensive tackles who penetrate the backfield over 1-technique defensive tackles whose primary job is to eat space," Mark Gaughan wrote.

Cordy Glenn has extremely predictable quote: Speaking to the Bengals website, Cordy Glenn said, "I think it will be a good fit for me."

What the Browns are saying about Tyrod: "We view Tyrod as a perfect fit to lead our team," coach Hue Jackson said.

Tyrod Taylor's Buffalo legacy includes advocacy for blind and visually impaired: A coordinator for the Olmsted Center, the organization for which Tyrod Taylor dedicated his Cleats for a Cause, wrote about what Taylor meant to the organization.

