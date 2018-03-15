Share this article

Bills guard Richie Incognito agreed to a restructured contract to stay with the team. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Richie Incognito and Bills agree to 'restructured' contract

Richie Incognito will be back with the Buffalo Bills in 2018, but under the terms of a new contract.

According to a report Thursday from the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Incognito and the Bills restructured the final year of the player's contract.

Given that no years were added to Incognito's deal, "restructuring" is code for "taking a pay cut." Incognito was scheduled to make $6.325 million in base salary in 2018. He was to count $7.575 million against the salary cap, a figure that includes his base salary, the $1.15 million portion of his signing bonus already paid out and a $100,000 workout bonus.

