Richie Incognito and Bills agree to 'restructured' contract

Richie Incognito will be back with the Buffalo Bills in 2018, but under the terms of a new contract.

According to a report Thursday from the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Incognito and the Bills restructured the final year of the player's contract.

Bills G Richie Incognito redid the last year of his contract to remain with the team, source says. Sides talked it over recently and got it done. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2018

Given that no years were added to Incognito's deal, "restructuring" is code for "taking a pay cut." Incognito was scheduled to make $6.325 million in base salary in 2018. He was to count $7.575 million against the salary cap, a figure that includes his base salary, the $1.15 million portion of his signing bonus already paid out and a $100,000 workout bonus.