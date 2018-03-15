Richie Incognito and Bills agree to 'restructured' contract
Richie Incognito will be back with the Buffalo Bills in 2018, but under the terms of a new contract.
According to a report Thursday from the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Incognito and the Bills restructured the final year of the player's contract.
Bills G Richie Incognito redid the last year of his contract to remain with the team, source says. Sides talked it over recently and got it done.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2018
Given that no years were added to Incognito's deal, "restructuring" is code for "taking a pay cut." Incognito was scheduled to make $6.325 million in base salary in 2018. He was to count $7.575 million against the salary cap, a figure that includes his base salary, the $1.15 million portion of his signing bonus already paid out and a $100,000 workout bonus.
BUFFALO! I’m thrilled to be returning this season and fired up to get back to work with my #BuffaloBills brothers. I truly believe in the vision and the path we are on. We have all that we need to finish what we started #honored #letsdothis pic.twitter.com/NtWgkZO9F0
— Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) March 15, 2018
Story topics: Richie Incognito
