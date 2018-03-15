Billoni brothers to be honored

This year's St. Joseph's Day Anthony M. Castiglia achievement award is going to three brothers.

Paul, Michael and Anthony Billoni will receive the recognition from the Italian American Leadership Council at 6 p.m. Monday at Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant, 3785 South Park Ave., Blasdell. All have been involved in many local causes for years.

Paul Billoni, president and CEO of Colvin Cleaners, has been with the company 41 years. A portion of the proceeds of ticket sales will support Colvin Cleaners' "Gowns for Prom" and "Coats 4 Kids" programs.

Michael Billoni is the former vice president and general manager of the Buffalo Bisons, and now operates Billoni Associates, a communication and publishing company.

Anthony Billoni is the director of Tobacco-Free WNY at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, owner of AB Creativity Consulting and past president of Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus Rotary Club.