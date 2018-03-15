Authorities warn of sick raccoon outbreak in Niagara County
More than 90 reports of sick raccoons in Niagara County have been made so far this year and authorities are warning residents since dogs and cats that have not been vaccinated could be infected.
The primary area of the outbreak of distemper – a highly contagious viral disease – is in Lewiston and Porter, though confirmed sightings have happened across the county, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Pet owners should make sure their pets have been vaccinated. The disease cannot be passed to humans, according to authorities.
Raccoons could become infected with two types of distemper:
• Canine distemper in raccoons starts slowly, beginning with runny nose and watery eyes. "In its final stages, the raccoon may begin to wander aimlessly in a circle, disoriented and unaware of its surroundings. The animal may exhibit other bizarre behavior as a result of brain damage," the Sheriff's Office said.
• Feline distemper in raccoons starts suddenly with a high fever, then vomiting and diarrhea. "The course of the disease is quick, usually a week, with nearly 100 percent mortality," according to the Sheriff's Office. Insects may play a role in the spread of the disease.
There have been no reported cases in Niagara Falls, authorities said.
Authorities recommend anyone who sees a raccoon acting suspiciously to stay away and call a nuisance wildlife control agent. The county provided the following list of agents:
Gasport
Jeffrey A. Cummings – 716-662-4000
Robert M. Johnston – 585-735-5334
Lewiston
David A. Sherriff – 716-628-7123
Nia Swensson – 716-754-8621
Lockport
James R. Usiak – 716-625-8093
Robert S. McCollum – 716-308-8336
Middleport
Walter C. Barker – 585-478-3214
Niagara Falls
Jason W. Lucore – 716-940-4229
Joseph M. Malloy – 716-517-1639
North Tonawanda
Michael A. Harbridge – 716-471-5715
David G. Muir – 716-695-5552
Ransomville
Nicholas J. Fleckenstein – 716-628-1879
Aaron Swanson – 716-465-1089
Sanborn
Alan Besant – 716-731-3727
Wilson
Stanley M. Culverwell – 716-622-6198
Share this article