AmeriCorps is looking for new members

AmeriCorps Week continues in Buffalo with a Service Recruitment Fair designed to attract new members to the national service organization.

AmeriCorps volunteers in Western New York have worked with programs and organizations on various projects such as tutoring students, teaching financial literacy to adults, assisting veterans and rehabilitating low-income housing.

Mayor Byron W. Brown joined current AmeriCorps members on Thursday to encourage new individuals to sign up.

Service can be up to one year. Benefits can include student loan deferment, a biweekly living allowance, an education award to help pay for college or to repay student loans and limited health benefits, according to the AmeriCorps website.

For more information or to sign up, contact Juweria Dahir at jdahir@city-buffalo.com or Antonio Regulier at aregulier@city-buffalo.com.