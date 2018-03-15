ADOLF, Floyd J.

ADOLF - Floyd J. Of Lancaster, NY, March 14, 2018. Beloved husband of Norma; loving father of John (Maureen), Thomas (Lori), Carl (Jennifer), Kathleen (Kevin) Horvatits and Jean (Daniel) Rahuba; dearest grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 3; brother of Marian Adolf and the late Norman (late Anna) and late Mildred Adolf. Family will receive family and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St. Lancaster, Friday from 3-8 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's RC Church, Lancaster, Saturday morning at 11 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation.