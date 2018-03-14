Work poised to begin on $50 million Muir Woods subdivision in Amherst

Site work on the $50 million Muir Woods subdivision could start this spring once the project receives final approval from Amherst officials.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. has asked the town Planning Board to approve the final plat, or subdivision map, for "The Preserve at Muir Woods" at North French Road and Campbell Boulevard. The board could act in April.

The developer and Ryan Homes would build 133 single-family houses on 46 acres in the southeastern corner of 326 acres that Ciminelli has owned since 2000.

Ciminelli must show it will meet the conditions previously imposed by the town. Those include keeping construction vehicles off Lynette Lane, complying with state transportation requirements and building a public recreational trail, said Ellen Kost, Amherst's assistant planning director.

Construction would begin in the fall, and it would take three to four years to finish all 133 houses, Ciminelli said.