WITTCOP, Geraldine V.

WITTCOP - Geraldine V. Of Lockport, March 12, 2018. Predeceased by husband Allen W. Wittcop and soul mate Charles Pomeroy; mother of Virginia (Ronald) Zimmerman, Dana (Joann) Wittcop, Kim (Susan) Wittcop, Sr., and Tammy (Richard) Groff; grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of 16; sister of Linda (Bill) Vincent and Dale (Janet) Dunkelberger; several nieces and nephews; also predeceased by step-siblings Howard, William Dunkelberger, and Sharon Schultz. Relatives and friends may call Thursday, March 15th from 3-7 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport, where services will be held Friday, March 16th at 11 AM. Memorials to the Wolcottsville Fire Company, 6337 Wolcottsville Rd., Akron, NY 14001, would be appreciated by the family. Visit pruddenandkandt.com