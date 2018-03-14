Williamsville's Berrafato joins Sabres' ECHL affiliate

Paul Berrafato earned his shot in pro hockey. Buffalo's decision to bring up Linus Ullmark helped it along.

Berrafato, a Williamsville native who just finished a four-year goaltending career at Holy Cross, has signed with the Sabres' ECHL affiliate in Cincinnati. The Cyclones had an opening after the Sabres decided Ullmark belonged in Buffalo for the rest of the year.

The NHL club recalled Ullmark from Rochester on Tuesday, prompting the Amerks to recall goalie Jonas Johansson from Cincy. The Cyclones needed someone to share the net with Jason Kasdorf, and Berrafato fits the bill.

Atlantic Hockey named Berrafato as its First Team goalie this season. The 24-year-old played every minute for the Crusaders, finishing 13-16-7 with a .919 save percentage. He set the Holy Cross single-season shutout record with five.

Berrafato, who played for the Buffalo Junior Sabres in 2009-10, also set the Holy Cross career shutout mark with 11. He played in 114 games during his four seasons with the Crusaders, going 46-47-19.