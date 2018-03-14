Williamsville stormwater project receives local recognition

A "green infrastructure" project designed to filter stormwater before it's discharged into Ellicott Creek has received local recognition.

The Village of Williamsville has received the 2017 environmental project of the year award from the American Public Works Association's New York chapter, western branch.

The improvements on East Spring Street include about a dozen rain gardens, permeable paving and a "green wall" of geosynthetic fabric planted with grasses.

Now, rather than cascading into Glen Park, runoff from Main Street and village parking lots collects in the rain gardens where particulates are filtered out and broken down by plants. Water also flows into the gaps in interlocking paving stones on a new plaza in front of the Williamsville Water Mill and is filtered through a highly porous gravel below.