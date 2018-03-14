Williamsville schools budget deficit closed through teacher retirements

A $1.55 million deficit in the draft 2018-19 budget for the Williamsville Central School District would be closed through salary savings due to teacher retirements, officials said.

School Board members and district officials reviewed the draft budget at a work session Tuesday night.

Spending would rise to $190.5 million, an increase of $4.35 million driven by contractual pay raises for district employees and other mandated expenses.

The tax levy would rise by 2.24 percent – just under the state cap of 2.26 percent. Taxes on a home assessed at $150,000 that is eligible for the Basic STAR exemption would increase $43.43, or $29.96 with the Enhanced STAR exemption.

The School Board will review a preliminary budget March 27. The board is expected to adopt the 2018-19 budget April 10 and residents can vote on it May 15.