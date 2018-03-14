What the Browns are saying about the acquisition of Tyrod Taylor

The Cleveland Browns formally announced the acquisition of quarterback Tyrod Taylor in a trade Wednesday when the league year began. The Bills acquired a third-round pick, No. 65 overall, for Taylor.

Here is what Browns general manager John Dorsey and coach Hue Jackson had to say about Taylor:

Dorsey: "First and foremost, he's a great kid. Great leader, smart as a whip," Dorsey said. "I talked to the former head coach of Virginia Tech, Frank Beamer, and he has nothing but high praise for Tyrod Taylor. He has the physical abilities to extend the play. He's got more than enough arm talent and he doesn't turn the ball over. When you play that quarterback position at a high level like he does, I think that will do nothing but help us moving forward."

Jackson: "We view Tyrod as a perfect fit to lead our team. He possesses the qualities we want of a starting quarterback. He's smart, a leader, and an efficient passer that doesn't turn the ball over. He's a winner and has been very productive as a starting quarterback in this league. The expectation is for Tyrod to come in and be our quarterback, get himself acclimated to our offense and help us get to winning as quickly as possible."