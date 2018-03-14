WELTJEN, Francis "Pete"

Of East Aurora, NY, March 9, 2018; beloved husband of the late Ann L. (Mack); father of Lynn A. Weltjen and Scott F. (Marybeth) Weltjen; grandfather of Allison M., Peter E. and Natalia E. Weltjen; brother of Shirley (late Wilford) Gutekunst. The family will receive friends Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 East Quaker St., Orchard Park. Services at the funeral home Saturday, 11 a.m. Friends invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of East Aurora, 24 Paine St., East Aurora, NY 14052. Share your online condolences at www.febrownsons.com