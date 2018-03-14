UB's Ikenna Smart on Arizona star DeAndre Ayton: 'He's still a freshman'

BOISE, Idaho – Ikenna Smart isn't a star. He starts for UB's basketball team, but plays only around 12-14 minutes a game.

You would think that Smart would be in awe of Arizona's 7-1 DeAndre Ayton, who is regarded as the best player in the nation and the likely No. 1 pick in the next NBA draft.

You would be mistaken.

"I'm not worried," Smart, a 6-10 junior said Wednesday afternoon at the Bulls' team hotel. "What people don't understand, this guy was playing high school basketball a couple of months ago. You know what I mean? I've been in college for four years.

"He's still a freshman," said Smart, a Nigerian native who came to the U.S. six years ago. "It doesn't matter how talented he is or how tall he is. If I can make him uncomfortable, that's going to get him out of his place. And that's my goal, to make him uncomfortable. If he gets comfortable, then he can show his talent. He can show his skill. But if I make him uncomfortable all night, he's going to have a bad game."