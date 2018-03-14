UB entrepreneur competition narrows field of contenders to 11

An entrepreneurship competition at the University of Buffalo has narrowed its field to 11 teams, who will contend for $52,000 in seed funding and services.

The annual Henry Panasci Jr. Technology Entrepreneurship Competition has moved into the semifinal round, after judges watched 33 pitches and cut the field to 11 teams led by UB students. The contest is hosted by the UB School of Management's Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership and Blackstone LaunchPad at UB.

Each semifinalist team was matched with a business coach to prepare for the next round. They will submit written materials along with a video pitch. Judges will choose five finalists by March 28, and those teams will make pitches at the final round on April 10 at the Center for the Arts on UB's North Campus.