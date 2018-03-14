Twitter reacts to Bills signing former Redskins DE Trent Murphy

The Bills are signing Redskins defensive end Trent Murphy, according to multiple media reports. Here are early thoughts about the signing:

Ohhhh -- I like this one. There was a reported bidding war between the Pats and the Bucs and a "third unnamed team" for him. I guess we are the team that shall remain nameless -- GO BILLS https://t.co/8E2drr7hkp — Kevin (@WNYhockey) March 14, 2018

The Bills continue to make moves that I like https://t.co/BR7LNkSg7I — Matt Faulconer (@MattFaulconer10) March 14, 2018

BRANDON BEANE IS BETTER THAN YOUR GM https://t.co/099yBVC31i — x-process addict (@stayCurrant) March 14, 2018

