TARANTINO, Anthony

TARANTINO - Anthony March 10, 2018, age 100. Beloved husband of the late Amelia (nee Salvaggio) Tarantino; dearest father of Anne (Lawrence) Przynosch, Charlotte (Samuel) Palisano and Carl Tarantino; devoted grandfather of nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; dear brother of John (Louise) Tarantino and the late Joan (late Dr. Joseph) Ricotta; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 2-6 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda at 9 AM. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com