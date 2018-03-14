STODDART, Robert C.

STODDART - Robert C. Of Orchard Park, NY, March 8, 2018; beloved husband of Sandra L. (Sell) and the late Patti Stoddart; father of Heather L. (Isaac) Cummings, Jeffrey J. (Cheryl) Sell, Kelly A. Gray, Marcy A. (John) Radford and Douglas S. (Bonnie) Stoddart; also survived by numerous grandchildren; brother of Jeanette (late Charles) Held, Barbara (Robert) Hummel and Sharon (William) Stevens; and many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 53 Falls Rd., West Falls, NY 14170, Sunday, March 18th at 2 PM. Memorials may be made to Former Troopers Helping Hands, Inc. or St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Arrangements by F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com