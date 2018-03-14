St. Patrick's Day weekend forecast brings sunshine, but a chill

The sun will shine upon the faces of revelers at both of Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day parades this weekend.

Warmly? Not so much.

Weekend temperatures are expected to remain below normal on Saturday, Sunday and even into next week, according to forecasters at the National Weather Service.

Here's what to expect weather-wise for Buffalo's two parades:

Saturday

The 25th Valley "Old Neighborhood" St. Patrick's Day Parade will launch at noon from the Valley Community Center at 93 Leddy St.

Forecasts show it should be sunny, dry and 29 degrees at the start of the parade that's scheduled to process through the Old First Ward along South Park Avenue as well as Smith, Elk, Hamburg and South streets.

Temperatures will gradually creep up into the low 30s throughout the early afternoon, peaking at about 34 degrees at 3 p.m.

A light, westerly breeze will keep the air feeling like it's in the 20s all day, however, forecasts show.

Mostly clear conditions are also forecast Saturday night for St. Patrick's Day partygoers. Forecasts call for a low of 22 degrees.

Sunday

Another sunny day is expected for the United Irish American Association's 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade along Delaware Avenue.

Catholic Diocese of Buffalo Bishop Richard J. Malone will concelebrate a 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph's Cathedral on Franklin Street to get the day started, parade organizers announced on their website.

Temperatures during the morning will warm up from the low 20s to near 30 degrees by the time of the Mass. It's expected to be sunny with light westerly winds.

Starting at 2 p.m., the parade will process from the McKinley Monument in front of Buffalo City Hall north on Delaware Avenue to North Street.

The temperature at the start of the parade is forecast to be 37 degrees with light winds becoming northwesterly. Winds will make it feel like it's 31 degrees, weather service forecasts show.

The day will remain mostly sunny. The thermometer will top out in the mid-afternoon near 38 degrees, forecasters said.