Speed limits lowered on roads near Williamsville parks

The Williamsville Village Board this week voted to reduce the speed limit on some streets that run along parks in the village.

The Village Board on Monday agreed to lower the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph on five streets near South Long, Glen and Garrison parks. They include sections of Park Drive, South Ellicott Street, South Long Street, Village Square Lane and Rock Street.

The board also agreed to reduce the speed limit from 30 mph to 20 mph on Glen Avenue, from Reist Street to North Cayuga Road, near SS. Peter and Paul School. The new lower speed limit is in effect between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on school days.