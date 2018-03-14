SORCI, David M.

SORCI - David M. March 12, 2018 age 46. Beloved husband of Kelly (nee Smith) Sorci; devoted father of Zackary, Grace and Margaret Sorci; cherished grandfather of Olivia; loving son of Angelo and Joan (nee Burgio) Sorci; dear brother of Karen (David) State; uncle of Lauren and Lily; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. David graduated from SUNY Geneseo in 1993 and was a member of the fraternity OMEGA BETA PSI. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday from 2-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10:00 AM at the University at Buffalo Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kaleida Health Foundation https://www.kaleidahealth.org/foundations/adult/donate/ or Haven House http://www.cfsbny.org/get-involved/donate.aspx. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com