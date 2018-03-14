Social media reacts to the Bills' signing of quarterback AJ McCarron
Here are immediate reactions from the Bills' signing of quarterback A.J. McCarron on social media:
"With the Bills poised to move up in the Draft, sounds like A.J. will at least get opportunity to start several games...somewhat reminiscent of Mike Glennon going to Chicago last year"
- Phil Savage #BillsMafia https://t.co/39McATPXal
— SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 14, 2018
Personally, I like the McCarron signing as long as the Bills still draft a QB. Not sure why some people are pissed about it. All the other top FA QBs are signed elsewhere.
— RJ Groff Jr (@rjgroff39) March 14, 2018
I do not understand the AJ McCarron hate - he is better than Andy Dalton to me!
— Ann B (@wildannie1969) March 13, 2018
Bills signed AJ McCarron to be that bridge QB for Josh Allen. That would make sense! If AJ somehow sets the league on fire then you can trade Allen and get picks or players. Sounds like a good plan.
— Elijah (@_emilla7) March 14, 2018
For the first time in his career, A.J. McCarron will be the number one quarterback on an NFL depth chart. Well, at least until the draft.
— Justin DiLoro (@jdiloro) March 14, 2018
AJ McCarron starting @buffalobills is SOOOO Bills:
Todd Collins
JP Losman
Alex Van Pelt
Trent Edwards
Ryan Fitzgerald
Matt Cassel
Kyle effing Orton
Rob Johnson, The Original Panic
They should sign Rex Grossman for a day, to complete the set#NFLFreeAgency2018 @count_yorga #DROPS
— The Fifth Quarter (@TFQuarter) March 14, 2018
The Bills signing AJ McCarron to be their starting QB is like putting a bandaid on a dam leak.
— Fred Jackson (@FJackson76) March 14, 2018
Dear friends in Buffalo sports media, please make sure the first questions to AJ McCarron are about him knowing Andy Dalton.
— James Kurdziel (@JamesRadio) March 14, 2018
If you squint hard enough at AJ McCarron you will see precisely the same exact career performance as if you were not squinting.
— Travis Yost (@travisyost) March 14, 2018
Bengals get Bills in playoffs. Bills fans flood Dalton and Boyd’s foundations with donations. Two teams help each other out in Cordy Glenn deal. Now Bills ink AJ McCarron. #WorkSpouse #Besties pic.twitter.com/XX2i56e8ZF
— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) March 14, 2018
