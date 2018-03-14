Snow slows morning commute
You might want to give yourself a little extra time to get to work and school this morning, or maybe take a different route.
The snow hitting Western New York is causing some slow traffic on area roads.
Here's where congestion was reported at about 9 a.m.:
- I-190 Southbound beyond I-290 to beyond Exit 14 (Ontario Street).
- Route 33 Westbound - Congestion beyond Route 277 (Union Road) to Route 198. There was also an accident reported at about 8 a.m. on the 33 West beyond the Grider Street exit.
What to expect the next 36 hours: light snow in Buffalo, heavier in Southern Erie, Cattaraugus, Wyoming counties
