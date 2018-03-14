Share this article

A traffic camera shows heavy congestion this morning on I-290 between Main St. and Sheridan Dr. at 7:44 a.m. (NITTEC)

Snow slows morning commute

You might want to give yourself a little extra time to get to work and school this morning, or maybe take a different route.

The snow hitting Western New York is causing some slow traffic on area roads.

Here's where congestion was reported at about 9 a.m.:

  • I-190 Southbound beyond I-290 to beyond Exit 14 (Ontario Street).
  • Route 33 Westbound - Congestion beyond Route 277 (Union Road) to Route 198. There was also an accident reported at about 8 a.m. on the 33 West beyond the Grider Street exit.

