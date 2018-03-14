SCADUTO, Jerome P. "Jerry"

March 12, 2018, of Kenmore, NY, at age 83. Beloved husband of Marian (nee Muscarelli) Scaduto; dearest father of Richard (Donna), Samuel (Susan), and Jerome S. Scaduto; loving grandfather of Richard (Michelle), John Paul, Dominic, Marissa, Samantha, and Alyssa Scaduto; brother of the late Jenny, Connie (late Louis) Vacanti, and Ignatius (late Mary) Scaduto; brother-in-law of the late Josephine (late Richard) Bernhard; also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore (near Sheridan Dr.). Flowers are gratefully declined. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 1085 Englewood Ave. (at Highland Ave.), Kenmore (please assemble at church), Friday at 9:30 AM. Family and friends invited. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com