SANTI, Charles J.

SANTI - Charles J. March 12, 2018, age 89, of Tonawanda. Husband of the late Barbara (nee Martin) Santi; father of Charles (Debra) and John A. Santi and Amy (Wilfred) Bull. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 PM Thursday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Tonawanda. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM Friday, at St. Francis Chapel, Tonawanda. Please see complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com