Sabres recall Justin Bailey

Wednesday morning, the Buffalo Sabres recalled forward Justin Bailey from the Rochester Americans.

It's the third recall for Bailey who has four points (three goals, one assist) in eight games for the Sabres this season including a goal in the team's last game on March 10. In his third pro season, Bailey has eight points (five goals, three assists) in 48 career NHL games.

On Tuesday the AHL issued a one-game suspension as a result of a check to the head. With the recall that means Bailey will sit out the next game he might play for Rochester this season.