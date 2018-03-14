ROSS, Sarah A. (Meccia)

Of Hamburg, NY, March 13, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Louis Ross; loving mother of David (Janet), Lynette (Robert) Featherstone, and the late Perry Ross; cherished grandmother of Jason Ross, William, Sarina, and James Featherstone; predeceased by many brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 9-10 AM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555), and where prayers will be said at 10 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at SS Peter and Paul Church. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com