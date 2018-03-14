ROCHE, Timothy J.

ROCHE - Timothy J. Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 12, 2018. Beloved brother of Lucy (late Albert) Daigler, Sheila (late Albert) Lueke, Paul (Donna) Roche, Dennis (Laura) Roche, Terrence (Colleen) Roche and the late Bernard (Anne) Roche; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Services held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com