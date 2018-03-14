ROBINSON, Deacon Willie Lee

ROBINSON - Deacon Willie Lee Of Lackawanna, NY, entered into rest March 10, 2018. Loving husband of Florinda Robinson; beloved father of Jeffrey (Debra), Brenda (Nathaniel) Duncon, Jamar, Antonet, Antonio Robinson, and predeceased by Gregory Robinson; survived by one sister, Gloria Jones, and a host of other relatives and church family. Wake will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Potter's House Church of God and Christ, 279 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Funeral at 12 noon. Burial at Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements by the ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, INC.