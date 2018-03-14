Restaurant notes: Mulberry, BlackBird Cider, Waves

Mulberry Italian Ristorante won't be opening a sister restaurant in Snyder after all.

"We're not doing it," said Joe Jerge, a Mulberry owner. "I'm really disappointed."

Asked what happened to negotiations with the space's leaseholder, Jerge declined to comment.

Announced in August, the new Mulberry was originally set to open at 4548 Main St., the former Squire on Main space.

Its logo was etched onto the window facing Main Street, but the restaurant behind it never came together.

Mulberry still wants to open a second location, but isn't currently looking at properties, Jerge said.

The original Mulberry, 64 Jackson Ave., Lackawanna, opened in 2005. It became a regional attraction after television food personality Guy Fieri visited in 2010.

*****

Authentic Chinese expands: Peking Quick One has taken over the space next door in its Tonawanda plaza.

The original room at 359 Somerville Ave. was frequently full at dinnertime.

The authentic Chinese restaurant has drawn a steady stream of Chinese students and families at the University at Buffalo, as well as growing crowds of locals, since 2010.

It fits 50 comfortably now, about twice the crowd. Customers still help themselves to water, tea, soft drinks and free spicy cabbage salad from the refrigerator while waiting for orders to be delivered to their table.

Most tables consult the specials menu, posted on a whiteboard sheet, before ordering.

Hot chili chicken ($11.95) is one of the more popular dishes, on every other table. It's nubs of chicken fried crunchy in a spicy coat, then stir-fried again in a sandstorm of more spices, dried chiles, scallions and more.

The cucumbers ($5.95) remain a must. Smashed and marinated with garlic, cilantro, sesame oil, and chile flakes, they're a cooling influence.

Crispy duck ($13.95) is roasted poultry that's been tossed in spiced flour and fried to a crisp. The hacked segments, bone-in, make for some worthwhile nibbling.

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days. Phone: 381-8730.

*****

High-tech Asian downtown: A high-tech restaurant offering all-you can-eat Asian cuisines with table service and cocktails is coming to the corner of Elmwood and Chippewa.

Waves restaurant will replace Papaya at 118 W. Chippewa St., on the first floor of the Hampton Inn building.

It's a project by Michael Nguyen, owner of Niagara Street's Pho Lantern, and Philip Vu, Nguyen's uncle.

"This is a new restaurant concept for Buffalo, with all of the latest restaurant technology," Nguyen said.

Popular Japanese, Thai and Vietnamese dishes will be listed on digital tablets given to each table. Customers can scroll through pictures and descriptions, then click on the dishes they want, sending the order to the kitchen.

Servers will bring the dishes to the table, along with drinks and other needs. There will be a full bar.

Food will be available by dish, like most restaurants. It will also be available with all-you-can-eat options, priced at about $19 for lunch and $29 for dinner, Nguyen said. "This is not a buffet-style restaurant," he said, "but a fine-dining, all-you-can-eat restaurant."

Pad Thai, sushi and pho Vietnamese beef noodle soup will be on offer, as part of a best-hits menu from Thailand, Japan and Vietnam.

The 120-seat restaurant is being extensively remodeled, adding an ocean theme, Nguyen said. "We're repainting, redoing the floors, walls and carpet," he said. "It's going to be a brand new restaurant."

The partners are planning on a soft opening in May.

BlackBird to Black Rock: BlackBird Cider Works has built its business into a midsize cider producer since opening in 2011.

Now the Niagara County cidermaker is moving to bolster its profile in the Western New York marketplace by opening a cider hall and production facility in Black Rock.

BlackBird plans to open a 4,000 square foot cider-focused bar and patio at 155 Chandler St., the former Linde Air building. It's also opening a barrel aging and small-batch brewing facility for its New York State-based products.

"We're going to have access to the space in May, and hope to be open in June," said Scott Donovan, BlackBird president.

Ciders, based on BlackBird's own apples and other New York State fruit, has been sold at its founding Barker site since 2011, Donovan said. "We're part of the Niagara Wine Trail, but we're kind of out in the middle of nowhere," he said.

But as a medium-sized producer now, distributed in six states, Donovan had plans for more.

BlackBird Black Rock will be like a beer garden, but for cider, Donovan said. "It'll have that rustic kind of feel to it, and a big patio, with three doors open to the outside."

Donovan plans to install bocce courts, he said, and start a bocce league.

Food plans are modest, short of a full restaurant. "When we go to Chandler Street, my plan is to collaborate with some of the food trucks," he said. "We're hoping to get a basic permit and do charcuterie boards, things like that, cheese boards and maybe some sandwiches."

The hall will have walls of displays exploring the intersection of agriculture and Buffalo, Donovan said. "We want to make it educational, about Buffalo's role in agricultural products," he said. For instance, "different walls about how apples are grown, and how cider is made."

More Amherst pho: A new Asian restaurant has opened in an Amherst development near the University at Buffalo's North Campus.

Pho 54, 1280 Sweet Home Road, is named after the Vietnamese beef noodle soup called pho, but the menu is broader, including a strong Thai lineup.

Owner Chanpheng Souvannaseng opened the place in mid-February. His restaurant seats about 50 people.

Appetizers include banh mi, the Vietnamese submarine sandwiches ($6), and chicken satay ($6), grilled skewers with peanut sauce.

Pho, the beef noodle soup, also comes in chicken and vegetarian varieties ($10-$20). Stir-fried noodle dishes ($9-$18) and seafood dishes ($16-$19) are also available.

Soups include Thai coconut chicken soup ($5.50), Vietnamese sweet-and-sour soup ($5.50) with shrimp or chicken, and Japanese miso soup ($4). Salads include a Laotian-style salad of minced beef or chicken, with herbs and sticky rice ($10), and Thai beef salad ($12).

There's rice plates and fried rice ($9-$15), vermicelli bowls topped with grilled pork, shrimp or other proteins ($12-$16), and Thai curries ($9-$18). There's also a lineup of sushi rolls ($7-$12).

The menu is viewable at pho54buf.com.

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Saturday. Phone: 428-5269.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.