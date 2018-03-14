Reporters' Notebook: March 14, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to actor Michael Caine, born on this date in 1933, “I feel like 35. At 35, you’re old enough to know something and young enough to look forward to what you can do with the knowledge. So I stayed at 35!”

. . .

TAKE THE WHEEL – The five-hour motor vehicle pre-licensing course that’s needed before new drivers can take their New York State road test will be offered in two sessions from 6:30 to 9 p.m. next Monday and Wednesday in Room 129 at Orchard Park High School, 4040 Baker Road, Orchard Park.

Applicants must be 16 or older and have a valid New York State learner’s permit. Fee is $30. Students must attend both sessions. To register, call 209-6295. Additional two-session courses will be held on May 14 and 16.

. . .

NAME THAT TUNE – The Ultimate Music Trivia Contest, which benefits Sister Johnice Rzadkiewicz and the Response to Love Center, returns March 23 to the Flying Bison Brewery, 840 Seneca St., and time is running out to register four-person teams to compete. Call Rich Gurbacki at 361-1145 or email baxes58@yahoo.com.

. . .

FRIDAY FEASTS – New Hope United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, will host a free community dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. All are welcome. Free-will offerings are welcome.

BW’s barbecue will do the cooking for the 10th annual Holland Community Library Fish Fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in Holland Methodist Church, 11699 Partridge Road at Route 16, Holland. Fish dinners are $13, $12 advance. Chicken dinners are $10, $9 advance. For advance tickets, call 537-2764.

. . .

MUSIC IN THE AIR – The 50-member Lewiston Choraleers, led by founder and musical director Donald J. Shrimpton, will present their Easter program, featuring the cantata entitled “The Easter Story” by Tom Fettke and Thomas Grassi, at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Peter’s Church, 620 Center St., Lewiston. Tickets are $5. Children 12 and under are free.

The Choraleers, accompanied by pianist Lynda Williams and percussionist Pat Kuciewski, also will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 140 Rainbow Blvd., Niagara Falls; at 2 p.m. March 24 in the First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga St., Lewiston; and at 2 p.m. Palm Sunday, March 25, in Messiah Lutheran Church, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston. For more info, visit lewistonchoraleers.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Heidi Hartmann Mahoney, Nora Collins, John Conlin, Rich Newburg, Bob Willoughby, Rebecca Elkin-Young, John Murphy, Eva Doyle, William J. Magavern, Zachary Schneider, Rose Mary LaJudice, Dana Saylor, Garrett Martin, Linda Zabawa, Janet Alston, Cathy Moll, Abbey Maurer, Mary Scibetta, Bethann Renaud, Jackie Cascardi, Jonathan Herr, Liz Stewart, Christine Fogle, Debbie Bosworth, Chad Filipski, Cathy Maghran, Wally Czumaj, Jackie Taton, Fran Felser, Elaine Zielin, Kim Nason, Eric Sherry, Carissa Zamerski, Dolores “Dolly” Plewinski, Abbey Maurer, Charley Brown Lipinczyk and Jason Pastore.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

All of the items in today’s online edition of Reporters’ Notebook appear in shorter form in the print edition, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.