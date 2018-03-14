Bills to sign former Redskins DE Trent Murphy

The Buffalo Bills are going to sign Washington Redskins defensive end Trent Murphy, The Buffalo News confirmed Wednesday after it was reported by multiple national media outlets.

Murphy is considered an edge rusher, addressing one of the Bills' major needs entering the start of the NFL's free-agency period Wednesday.

He missed all of last season with a torn ACL and MCL suffered last August, and was also due to be suspended for the first four games of last season for the use of performance-enhancing substances. That didn't allow him to build on the nine-sack season he had in 2016. It also created a noticeable hole in the Redskins’ defense.

Murphy, 27, is expected to be fully recovered by the start of training camp. His suspension also counted, even though he was injured, so it will not carry over to this season.

The transaction was first reported by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. ESPN's Adam Schefter said it would be a three-year contract worth $21 million and, according to Rapoport, could go up to $30 million.

The addition of Murphy will have no impact on incumbents Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson.