Rep. Louise Slaughter falls, suffers concussion

WASHINGTON – Rep. Louise M. Slaughter, a Fairport Democrat who represented parts of Buffalo for a decade, fell at her Washington home last week and suffered a concussion, her office announced Wednesday.

“Congresswoman Slaughter fell at her Washington, DC residence last week and was taken to George Washington University Hospital to receive treatment and monitoring for a concussion," Slaughter's chief of staff, Liam Fitzsimmons, said in a statement.

"She did not suffer any fractures or broken bones and is receiving excellent care from the world-class medical staff at GW hospital," Fitzsimmons added. "The congresswoman is tough as nails and she will bring that same spirit to this recovery. We appreciate the outpouring of support and the community’s patience during her recuperation. We will release additional information as it becomes available.”

Slaughter, 88, was first elected to Congress in 1986 and has indicated that she plans to run for another two-year term this fall.