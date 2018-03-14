Remaining Bill with largest cap hit might surprise you

With the flurry of moves and expected moves by the Bills, the player remaining with the largest salary cap hit at the moment might surprise you.

The Bills have moved their two biggest cap hits in the last few days, with quarterback Tyrod Taylor heading to Cleveland and left tackle Cordy Glenn heading to Cincinnati in trades. The signing of Star Lotulelei could change that; he is expected to ink a five-year deal when free agency begins Wednesday, but the value of the contract has not been revealed.

Hughes' cap hit is $10.4 million with a $6.35 million base salary, including a $1 million pro-rated signing bonus and $1 million roster bonus. That roster bonus is due Sunday. Hughes is also under contract for $10.4 million cap hit for 2019.

The imminent signing of former Redskins defensive lineman Trent Murphy led to speculation that Hughes could be released. A league source said the addition of Murphy does not impact Hughes.

Before Kyle Williams signed to return Tuesday, Hughes would have been the longest-tenured Bill as well. Hughes was acquired by the from the Indianapolis Colts for linebacker Kelvin Sheppard on April 29, 2013. He has played in 80 regular-season games with 64 starts since for the team.