Foster Hall on UB South Campus reopens after chemical reaction and evacuation

A building on the University at Buffalo's South Campus has been reopened after a chemical reaction in a science lab Wednesday forced people out of the building, a spokesman for the university said.

About 10 people were evacuated from Foster Hall shortly before 5 p.m., according to UB spokesman John DellaContrada, who reported that emergency crews were leaving the campus before 6 p.m.

The incident was initially reported as an explosion, but DellaContrada said it was more accurately described as a chemical reaction involving magnesium chloride.

There was no threat to the campus, DellaContrada added.

One person, a woman, was injured when she inhaled the chemical after mixing it, said DellaContrada. She was transported to Erie County Medical Center as a precaution and was being evaluated, he said.