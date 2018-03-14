PIVETZ, Gloria D. (Jesall)

PIVETZ - Gloria D. (nee Jesall)

Of Lewiston, NY, age 90, February 9, 2018. Daughter of the late Stephen and Esther (Noyd) Jesall. Wife of the late Richard K. Pivetz. Mother of Gloria (Jeffrey) Tross, Rick (Lorie) Pivetz, and Bruce (Diane Hoffman) Pivetz. Grandmother of Corey (Heather) and Nicholas Tross, Ryan, Derek, and Brad Pivetz. Step-grandmother of Robert (Heather) Hoffman, Andrea (Rick) Harris, and Meghan (Tim) Kennedy. Great-grandmother of Cameron and Brandon Tross. Step-great-grandmother of Ricky and Preston Harris, Robby, Vinny, and Zachary Hoffman, and Heath Kennedy. Sister-in-law of Mildred Pivetz (late Franklin) Cooper. Sister of Dorothy (late Louis) Rudolph, Joan (late Arthur) Schaeffer, and the late Peggy (late Kenneth) Rudd. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private family memorial services will take place in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hardison Funeral Homes, Inc., Lewiston, NY. Memorials to Niagara Hospice. For online condolences, visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com