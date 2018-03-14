PIETRYKOWSKI, Richard

PIETRYKOWSKI - Richard Age 78, residing in Springboro, OH, formerly of North Tonawanda, NY, passed away on Monday, March 12, 2018 at Hospice of Dayton. Richard was born in Buffalo, NY on August 30, 1939 to the late Theodore and Philomena Pietrykowski. Richard was employed by Dunlop Tire for 43 years where he built many life-long friendships. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Carole Pietrykowski; daughter, Karen (Joseph) Murphy; son, Richard (Allison) Pietrykowski; grandchildren, Joseph, Stephanie, and Marissa; preceded in death by his brother, Thomas (Bernadette) Pietrykowski. Funeral services are Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 1 PM at ANDERSON FUNERAL HOMES. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.