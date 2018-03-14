PANTANO, Philip

PANTANO - Philip March 12, 2018; beloved husband of the late Josephine (Pintabona) Pantano; cherished father of Susan (Richard) Pinto, Phyllis Radka and Philip (Dawn) Pantano; loving grandfather of Anthony, Maria Pinto, Julia (Marshall) Swatsworth, Philip, Aliyah and Jenna Pantano, Larry Radka and the late Richard (Thomasin) Pinto, II; brother of Biagio Pantano, Maria (late Luigi) Limer and the late Carmelo (Catherine) Pantano. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Martha's Church (Depew), Friday at 9:30 AM, followed by entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Philip was a member of Local 210 and Sons and Daughters of Italy. Your online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com