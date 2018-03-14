On today's Tim Graham Show: Bills moves, NCAA bracket breakdown

News sports reporter Tim Graham's radio show airs from 4 to 6 p.m. today on 1270 The Fan and here at [BN]blitz.

Jerry Sullivan will join Tim and co-host Mike Rodak of ESPN.com by phone from Boise, Idaho during the first hour to break down the roster reshaping at One Bills Drive and the University at Buffalo's NCAA tournament game against Arizona.

The Big Dance discussion continues in the second hour with Daemen men's basketball coach Mike MacDonald, who is in Wichita, Kan. to watch his son, former Canisius High School standout Matt MacDonald, a senior captain for Ivy League champion Penn.

Watch the show live on The Buffalo News' Facebook page, or refresh this post after 4 p.m. to view the video. Listen to archived episodes and subscribe to "The Tim Graham Show" podcast on iTunes.