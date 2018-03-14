Niagara County Federation announces conservation awards

Every year, the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs pays tribute to conservation leaders around the WNY area and around the state with a focus on Niagara County and this year is no different. In an effort to generate more interest in the annual awards banquet, set for April 14th at the Terry’s Corners Fire Hall in Gasport, the Federation no longer keeps the winners a secret. In fact, some winners could be reading this right now and finding out for the first time.

In abbreviated form, this year’s slate of winners are: Oliver Jones Sportsperson of the year - Dale Dunkelberger of Lockport; Leroy Winn Club of the Year - Pheasants Forever WNY Chapter No. 29; Carl Lass Youth of the Year - Braxton Schafer of Lockport; the Pinky Robinson Award for dedication to Great Lakes Fisheries goes to Capt. Vince Pierleoni of Newfane; the James Reed/Don Meyer award for hunter safety education for firearms is Richard Evans of Lockport and for archery (Steve Fountain/Archie Lowery Award) goes to Randall Galyen of Wilson.

Also, the Ken Berner Award for person, family or group dedicated to conservation goes to Chuck Booker of Amherst; John Daly Award for Legislator of the Year for an elected official goes to Joseph Jastrzemski, Niagara County Clerk; the Victor Fitchlee Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Stan Culverwell of Wilson and the John Long, Sr. Memorial Award for top conservation business went to Maki Plastics and Scott Brauer of Gasport. The dinner will provide a better understand of their accomplishments. Contact Dave Whitt at 754-2133 for tickets by April 6.