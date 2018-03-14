New process announced for collecting public input on deer

Collecting information from state citizens is an important part of the process to help the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) determine preferences on desired deer populations. As a result, DEC will be working with researchers at the Human Dimensions Research Unit at Cornell University to implement a survey-based process for gathering information across the state.

Starting in 2018, the survey is being mailed to one-third of all citizens. The remainder of the state will be surveyed in 2019. The survey will focus on a person’s deer-related interests and concerns, how they would like to see the deer population in their area change over the next several years and how important deer management issues are to them. The information collected will be paired with other data gathered relative to deer impacts on forest regeneration, allowing for a more informed management decision on targeted deer populations.

This new survey process will replace the Citizen Task Force groups that were comprised of hunters, farmers, landowners, motorists and others. For more information on this procedure, check out www.dec.ny.gov/animals/7207.html.