NESTARK - Wayne Charles March 12, 2018 of Ransomville, NY. Predeceased by his beloved wife Merry Gail. Loving and devoted brother to Robert H. Jr. (Sandy). Curtis (Kimberly), Nannett (Mark) Francis, Dana (Debbie), Randolph (Gina) and the late Alan Nestark; father of Eric Nestark and Dawn Marie. Loving step-father to Brian Clark, Timothy Clark, Jeffrey (Angela) Clark and Amy (William) Farrand. Dearest friend of Susan Bondi. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Robert H. and Shirley E. Nestark. Wayne is a retired Army Veteran, who proudly served in the Vietnam War, was a member of the Vietnam Veterans Chapter #77 in N. Tonawanda and was a volunteer at the Herschell Carrousel Museum and an avid Nascar fan. Friends may call Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where funeral services will be held Friday at 10:00 am. Interment with military honors in White Chapel Memorial Park. Wayne will be sadly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Herschell Carrousel Museum. Share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com