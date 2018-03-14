NCAA Tournament's first TV darling: Jaylen Adams' mom

If you watched TruTV's broadcast of St. Bonaventure's thrilling victory against UCLA, you saw the range of emotions experienced by Yolanda Adams.

The mother – and biggest supporter – of Bonnies star guard Jaylen Adams, Yolanda was shown clapping, high-fiving those she was sitting with, head in hands at one point and more.

And when it was all over, Jaylen went straight to the stands to find his mom.

"It's just a real feeling there," he said. "All my friends, they used to tell me how crazy of an experience the NCAA Tournament is. And it's a whole other feeling when you get a win, especially when you get those fans behind you."

Yolanda knows her hoops, too. She was Wesley College athletics Hall of Fame inductee for women’s basketball in 2014.

A member of the Class of 1995, then Yolanda Wilkins graduated as the school's all-time leading scorer with more than 1,200 points, was voted as the team's top defensive player three times and led the program to its best season since joining Division III, at 22-3 in the 1992-93 season. She also was a four-time team captain, showing where some of Jaylen's leadership ability comes from.

Yolanda used to take Jaylen to every game when he was a little kid and made sure she sat in the front row.

She also took him out to the driveway, along with Jaylen's dad, to help him work on his game. Jaylen's dad, Darryl, played football at Maryland. His parents divorced when he was 14, but both remain part of his life.

The Bonnies are moving on to Dallas to face Florida on Thursday night, with the game on TruTV.

Expect to see Yolanda cheering them on, just like always.