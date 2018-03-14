MONGER, Kenneth R.

MONGER - Kenneth R. March 11, 2018 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of the late Doris Monger. Dearest father of Kenneth D. (Karen) Monger, Dixie (John) Blando, Linda Lang, Alan (Wende) Geleta, Crystal (late Robert) Heinen, Joseph (Kathy) Geleta, Maryann (Robert) Hochberg, and Eugene (Darlene) Geleta. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, where funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 AM. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery, Hamburg. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Wings Flights of Hope. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com