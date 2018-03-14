MONFULETHO, Phyllis (Nicosia)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 12, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Hugh; devoted mother of Michael (Marlene) and Paul; cherished grandmother of Michele, Lisa, Matthew, Alyssa Monfuletho (Eric Lanc); and great-grandmother of Marinna, Patrick, and Elio; dear sister of Emanuel Jr. (Jean), Russell (Shirley), late Carl (late Janet), late Nicholas (Nancy) Nicosia, late Jeanette (late Richard) Holst, and the late Richard (Catherine) Nicosia. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Coronation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 348 Dewitt St., Buffalo, on Thursday morning at 9:30 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.