Minority developer to be named to city's Preservation Board

Minority developer Rhonda A. Ricks will likely be the newest member of the Buffalo Preservation Board.

Ricks’ R+A+R Development recently converted the former Buffalo Public School 59 into affordable housing units called Parkview Apartments. She’s also treasurer of the Buffalo and Erie County Library System, board member of the Library Foundation of Buffalo and Erie County and vice president of the Buffalo Niagara Freedom Coalition.

If her appointment by Mayor Byron W. Brown is approved, Ricks would fill out the 11-member board, which also includes five other appointments from Brown, three appointments from Council President Darius G. Pridgen, and one each from the Buffalo History Museum and Preservation Buffalo Niagara.

The Common Council plans to approve the appointment at Tuesday’s Council meeting.