MINGLE - Harold H. "Harry"

March 12, 2018. Father of Keith (Robin) and Mark Mingle. Loving companion of Joyce Gold. Grandfather of Michael Marion and the late Ashton. Brother of John "Jack", Jerome (Debby) and the late Merrill V. Mingle. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY 14224, where funeral services will be held Friday at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com