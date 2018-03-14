MANHARDT, Linda H. (Border)

March 12, 2018. Beloved wife of 46 years to Michael A. Manhardt. Devoted mother of Gregory (Erica) Manhardt, John (Wendy) Manhardt and the late Joseph Manhardt. Loving grandmother of Alanya, Athena, Meara and Amelia Manhardt. Dear sister of the late John and Douglas Border. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Cousin of Suzanne Czarniak. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church (263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda, 14223), on Friday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's memory to the Hospice Foundation of WNY or the SPCA. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com