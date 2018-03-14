Letter: Working in White House will make your head spin

Working in White House will make your head spin

Although I have been a longtime Democrat, there are times when one must part with the party line. I have been hearing from the liberals about the chaos in the White House, the changeover of “the very best people” that money can buy. I don’t agree.

The so-called chaos is not in the White House, it’s in the mind of “David Dennison,” aka Donald Trump. Let’s get real, the staff in the White House is merely just slightly dizzy. Working there is like spending the day trying to pin the tail on the donkey.

Ben Perrone

Buffalo